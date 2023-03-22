Dallas, Texas: James Kirk Daniels missing

DALLAS — Dallas police are requesting citizens to appear out for a person that despatched missing within the town on Tuesday.
Daniels is an 82-year-old Black guy with grey hair and brown eyes.
Before going missing, he was once using a grey Chevrolet truck. That truck has a Colorado registration number plate with the quantity MTJ4448.
Police ask that any one with information about James Kirk Daniels’ whereabouts is named to name 911.
No different information is to be had at the moment.
@DallasPD is calling for lend a hand in finding James Kirk Daniels. He is described as an 82yro, gry-haired, brn eyed, black male. Mr. Daniels was once final noticed on 03/21/23, at 4200 Robertson Dr., in a gry Chevrolet truck, Colorado LP# MTJ4448.
Persons with data are requested to name 911. pic.twitter.com/Tz0rroKJUw
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 22, 2023
