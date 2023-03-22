Dallas, Texas: James Kirk Daniels missing

@DallasPD is calling for lend a hand in finding James Kirk Daniels. He is described as an 82yro, gry-haired, brn eyed, black male. Mr. Daniels was once final noticed on 03/21/23, at 4200 Robertson Dr., in a gry Chevrolet truck, Colorado LP# MTJ4448.

Persons with data are requested to name 911. pic.twitter.com/Tz0rroKJUw

— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 22, 2023