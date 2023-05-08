Dallas, Texas, DART train: Authorities search for suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead and 2 others injured

(CNN)

(*2*)One particular person was once killed and two others have been injured in a shooting throughout an altercation on a DART educate in Dallas on Sunday. The suspect stays at huge, in step with government.

The incident passed off round 4:30 p.m. native time and started as a war of words between two people on a northbound Green Line educate close to the Hatcher station, mentioned DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles in a remark to CNN.

Two other folks have been shot, together with a bystander, and have been taken to the health center. Sadly, one of the most sufferers died, in step with Shattles.

The police imagine {that a} 3rd sufferer was once hit by way of shrapnel and was once handled on the scene.

DART Police is main the search for the suspect. It remains to be unknown what the war of words was once over.

The shooting disrupted operations of the Green Line educate for a number of hours whilst investigators replied and probed the scene, which was once reported on DART’s Twitter account.

The shooting got here after a weekend of gun violence in Dallas. On Saturday, a mass shooting at an outlet mall within the town’s northern suburb of Allen took the lives of 8 other folks and injured no less than seven others.

The assault led to chaos on the mall and took place simply weeks earlier than the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the place 19 scholars and two academics misplaced their lives.