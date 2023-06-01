Dallas teen taken into custody for shooting other teen

The Dallas Police Department has reported that a teen from North Texas has been taken into custody following the shooting of some other teen. The incident happened on May 25, 2021, round 6:45 p.m., and officials spoke back to a choice for carrier within the 12700 block of Merit Drive.
It was once decided through Dallas police {that a} 14-year-old male suspect shot a 14-year-old male sufferer because the initial investigation spread out. The suspect was once apprehended through the officials on accountability. The sufferer was once in an instant taken to a neighborhood clinic, and as reported on May 31, succumbed to his wounds and died. The sufferer was once reportedly in vital situation upon arrival on the clinic.
This case is an ongoing investigation this is being documented underneath case quantity 096080-2023. The names of each the suspect and the sufferer is probably not launched through the government because of their ages.