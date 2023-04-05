Dallas teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship







DALLAS — A 38-year-old teacher at a Dallas highschool has been arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with a pupil, police stated.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) stated officials arrested Qasim Frazier, a teacher at Dallas ISD’s Bryan Adams High School, on Tuesday, April 4.

According to DPD, the dep. started investigating after a record used to be filed on Feb. 24, 2023, about an alleged relationship between Frazier and a present Dallas ISD pupil.

Police stated Frazier became himself in Tuesday morning and used to be taken to Dallas County prison.

At this time, Frazier’s bond quantity has now not been launched, however it’ll be set by means of a Dallas County pass judgement on. This is an ongoing investigation and we’re going to replace as extra information turns into to be had.

