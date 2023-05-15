Dallas Stars: Wives, girlfriends wear special outfits for support







Since no less than the yr 2017, the other halves and girlfriends of NHL gamers had been donning themed jackets during the playoffs. In the American Airlines Center, the place Dallas Stars playoff video games happen, people can normally practice lovers wearing jerseys and t-shirts; then again, essentially the most noticeable model remark comes from the gamers’ important others.

It’s true. Only the other halves and girlfriends of NHL gamers recreation an unique merchandise of clothes within the enviornment: their 2023 playoff jackets. If an NHL crew is lucky sufficient to qualify for the postseason, their WAGs (other halves and girlfriends) are accountable for developing a novel jacket for them to wear all through the crew’s run. The custom is thought to have originated within the yr 2017, when the WAGs of the Washington Capitals coordinated by means of dressed in matching denim jackets with gamers’ names at the again of them all through the playoffs.

- Advertisement -