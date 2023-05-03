Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken score: Playoffs Round 2, Game 1





The Dallas Stars’ Joe Pavelski made NHL playoff historical past on Tuesday evening, changing into the oldest participant ever to attain a four-goal recreation. Despite Pavelski’s heroic efforts, the Stars misplaced to the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in Game 1 in their second-round collection.

The 38-year-old heart returned to the ice two weeks after going into concussion protocol following a head damage he suffered right through the primary around of the playoffs in opposition to Minnesota. He was once in positive shape from the outset, scoring on his first shot after best 2 1/2 mins, giving the Stars a 1-0 benefit. He scored once more 10 mins later, however the Kraken battled again and took a 4-2 lead with 3 objectives in a 68-second span.

However, Pavelski wasn't finished but, and he went directly to notch his moment profession postseason hat trick by way of tying the sport at 4-4 within the 3rd duration. He scored his fourth target with 6 1/2 mins left in legislation, tying the sport once more and surroundings a playoff file because the oldest participant to attain a four-goal recreation. He beat Maurice Richard's file at 35 years, 245 days in Game 1 of the 1957 Stanley Cup ultimate by way of doing so at 38 years and 295 days.

Pavelski’s go back to the ice was once extremely expected, and his efficiency didn’t disappoint. Speaking after the sport, Pavelski stated he discovered self assurance within the days main as much as his go back. Despite the loss, Stars trainer Pete DeBoer known Pavelski’s epic efficiency.

Pavelski’s 4 objectives made him the highest-scoring U.S.-born participant in playoff historical past, with 68 objectives to his title. He is now tied with Denis Gurianov for probably the most objectives in a playoff recreation within the franchise’s historical past. The Stars are best the fourth group in NHL historical past to lose a playoff recreation the place a participant scored no less than 4 objectives.