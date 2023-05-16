Dallas Stars-Vegas Golden Knights: Ticket info, game times, etc.

The price ticket costs discussed underneath had been taken from a mean of the most cost effective to be had tickets for 2 other people from SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, and StubHub as of May 16.

In the common season, Dallas gained all their video games towards Vegas (3-0; two shootout wins), however playoff hockey is a distinct beast, which makes this collection much more thrilling.

Following the Stars’ qualification into the Western Conference Finals, the NHL launched the agenda for the video games. Dallas enthusiasts might be happy to listen to that the beginning instances for this collection are significantly better than the former two rounds. For extra main points at the agenda, click on right here.

If you need to wait video games 3 and 4 on the American Airlines Center, be ready to pay a top worth. These video games are in top call for, so do not wait too lengthy ahead of getting your tickets.

Dallas Stars Ticket Information

*Note: These price ticket costs had been taken from the most cost effective to be had for two tickets as of May 16.*

Average price ticket worth (SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub): $186.25

Get Your Party on on the American Airlines Center

Prior to each and every Stars house game right through the postseason, enthusiasts are invited to wait Party on PNC Plaza. The tournament will start two hours previous to puck drop for every house game on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center.

