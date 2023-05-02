Dallas Stars-Seattle Kraken: Ticket prices, game times, channel







As of May 2, those price ticket costs had been taken from a mean of the most affordable to be had for 2 tickets from SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, and StubHub. The Dallas Stars will face off in opposition to the Seattle Kraken, recent off their first playoff sequence win in franchise historical past, in the second one spherical. Dallas will host Games 1 and a pair of on the American Airlines Center with house ice merit as a result of they had been the upper seed coming into the playoffs. The agenda by means of the NHL is as follows: