Dallas Stars Pride Night: Game information vs. Seattle Kraken







DALLAS — When the Stars take the ice on Tuesday, they will accomplish that donning the colours of the rainbow.

The Dallas Stars introduced Saturday that on March 21 in opposition to the Seattle Kraken, the membership will have fun Pride Night. The staff will put on particular Pride-themed jerseys all over warmups and use Pride Tape on their sticks.

Fans who arrive early to the sport will obtain a Pride bucket hat.

Pride Night will actually have a pregame Pride Celebration with drink specials from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fans will be capable of acquire $5 draft drinks within the ULTRA Club situated on the North East Plaza Level inside of American Airlines Center.

Texas local and singer Lady Kennedy will carry out the nationwide anthem.

There will likely be Pride Night products in the stores at The Hangar places inside of American Airlines Center and at PNC Plaza.

