Dallas star Dink Pate joining NBA G League Ignite at 17 years old

Pate introduced he is graduating early and joining the NBA G League Ignite.

DALLAS — A Dallas highschool basketball star is heading to the NBA G League — at simply 17 years old.

Dink Pate, who performed at Dallas ISD's L.G. Pinkston High School, introduced on Tuesday that he's reclassifying from a junior to a senior and can be graduating early to sign up for the (*17*). This makes him the youngest recognized U.S.-born skilled basketball participant ever.

The G League is an authentic minor league gadget the place younger avid gamers can increase and obtain skilled training to with a bit of luck sooner or later make it to the NBA. The Ignite group is primarily based in Nevada.

This previous season, Pate was once the No. 2 participant in Texas within the junior elegance as he led Pinkston to a 23-win file. After reclassifying to a senior, Pate continues to be the No. 2 recruit within the state, simply in the back of Duncanville star Ron Holland, in keeping with 24/7 Sports.

24/7 Sports additionally has Pate ranked because the No. 27 participant within the country for the Class of 2023.

During his announcement on Tuesday, Pate mentioned he were making an allowance for Alabama and Arkansas as faculty locations earlier than he started talks with the G League Ignite. His circle of relatives mentioned the Ignite first reached out to Pate in the summertime of 2022.

With a lot pray, concept, attention, and council I’ve selected to reclassify up from the category of 2024 to the category of 2023.

I will be able to forgo faculty and signal with the

NBA G-League IGNITE⚡️and input into the 2025 NBA Draft!!! #NeighborhoodHero #TheONE ~ GOD will supply pic.twitter.com/5meNVSJa6b — “DINK” Pate (@IAMTHESHOOTER1) April 18, 2023

“When I was younger, I always used to say that I was gonna skip the college route and I was just gonna go pro before I even knew what the G League or overseas was. I was just saying it,” Pate mentioned. “For a possibility like this to come back round, it do not come round on a daily basis.

Pate mentioned he's aiming to be the No. 1 pick out within the 2025 NBA Draft, which is when he'll transform eligible.

“This is just another step closer to my actual dream which is the NBA. My mom… she does everything for me, without her I wouldn’t be doing this… my mom is my ‘why,'” Pate mentioned.