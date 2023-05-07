Dallas shooting: Teen fatally shot on Legendary Lane, police say

Dallas police are lately engaging in an investigation right into a taking pictures that came about on a Saturday afternoon and resulted within the demise of a young person. The incident came about on Legendary Lane and has left the area people in mourning.
Upon arrival on the scene, police found out a teenage boy who had suffered gunshot wounds. Sadly, in spite of being rushed to a close-by medical institution, he used to be pronounced useless. Another particular person used to be additionally injured within the taking pictures and used to be promptly transported to a medical institution. Fortunately, her accidents aren’t deadly.
At this time, no additional information in regards to the incident has been launched to the general public. Law enforcement government are interesting to any person who has information in regards to the incident to return ahead and help with the investigation. Persons with related information can touch Detective Kimberly Mayfield by way of calling 214-671-3646 or emailing [email protected]