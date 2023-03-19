Dallas shooting: 4 injured in drive-by during vigil







DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a drive-by capturing that injured 4 other folks during a vigil Saturday night time.

The division instructed WFAA that there was once a crowd conserving a vigil for the sufferer of a contemporary murder that took place at that location.

During the vigil, any individual shot into the group whilst using in a automobile that was once using westbound on Gannon. Police mentioned other folks in that crowd additionally fired again on the automobile.

The 4 other folks injured have been taken to hospitals. They are all anticipated to get better.

The most effective description police have for the suspect automobile is that it is mentioned to be a white Chrysler.

Detectives are taking a look into whether or not this capturing is expounded to the former murder that led as much as the vigil.

No different information is to be had.





