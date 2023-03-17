Dallas severe weather: Damage reported across North Texas

A primary take a look at the wear at Autos of Dallas in Irving.

An worker mentioned it were given actually darkish & loud, everybody went to the again to take refuge. GM tells me the roof fell on one of the most vehicles that used to be sitting outdoor, others broken by way of hail. No accidents. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/971MWNL7NW

— Morgan Young (@MorganYoungTV) March 16, 2023