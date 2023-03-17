Dallas severe weather: Damage reported across North Texas

This severe climate brought about harm to quite a lot of communities round DFW.
Autos of Dallas in Irving used to be broken from flooding brought about by way of the hurricane.
A primary take a look at the wear at Autos of Dallas in Irving.
An worker mentioned it were given actually darkish & loud, everybody went to the again to take refuge. GM tells me the roof fell on one of the most vehicles that used to be sitting outdoor, others broken by way of hail. No accidents. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/971MWNL7NW
— Morgan Young (@MorganYoungTV) March 16, 2023
White Settlement police say in addition they had minor studies of wind harm, blowing off roof shingles and knocking over poles and trampolines.
Had some minor studies of wind harm (roof shingles and a few damages, a pole down, and trampolines blown round). Hope nobody suffered any primary damages. We proceed to pressure the neighborhoods to search for problems. pic.twitter.com/Gf8nyFbI5J
— WSPD (@WSPDTX) March 16, 2023
