Dallas Ranks Second Worst State For Dog Attacks

According to USPS knowledge, greater than 5,300 USPS workers have been attacked through canines whilst turning in mail ultimate yr. Texas ranked as the second one worst state for canine chunk assaults with 368 reported assaults in 2021 and 404 reported assaults in 2022.

Dallas ranked 3rd in total canine assaults on letter carriers with 44 reported assaults in 2022. Houston was once named the worst town within the nation, with 57 assaults all the way through the similar length. Los Angeles secured the second one spot reporting 48 assaults. Several towns in Texas made it onto the record of the highest 20 worst towns, with San Antonio rating 9th, Fort Worth nineteenth, and El Paso striking twentieth.

To be sure the well-being of its employees, USPS is sharing important information on how canine house owners can lend a hand save you canine assaults as a part of its annual National Dog Bite Awareness Week public provider marketing campaign. Aggressive canine conduct poses a security fear for USPS workers.

“When our mail carriers are bitten, it is usually a ‘good dog’ that had not previously behaved in a menacing way,” mentioned USPS Occupational Safety and Health Senior Director Linda DeCarlo. “In 2022, too many aggressive dogs impacted the lives of our employees while delivering the mail. Please help us reduce that number by being a responsible pet owner who secures their dog as we deliver the mail.”

To be sure the security of letter carriers, canine house owners will have to practice sure tips, akin to retaining canines inside of the home or at the back of a fence fighting their get entry to to the service. Alternatively, canines can also be confined to any other room clear of the doorway, or correctly restrained on a leash if out of doors. These easy measures lend a hand create a more secure setting for each the letter service and the pets.

Letter carriers are educated to be wary and appreciate a canine’s territory. They are taught to steer clear of startling canines, by no means suppose a canine received’t chunk, and chorus from petting or feeding canines. If essential, carriers can stand their flooring and give protection to their frame the use of their mail satchels as a protect, and use canine repellent for self-defense.

Carriers are provided with gear that lend a hand them keep knowledgeable about canines on their routes, such because the canine alert function on their hand held scanners and canine caution playing cards applied all the way through mail sorting. In the development of an assault, mail provider can also be halted. When mail provider is stopped, mail will have to be picked up on the Post Office. Service is then now not restored till the competitive canine is correctly restrained.

To be sure the well-being of USPS workers, accountable puppy house owners will have to take rapid motion through familiarizing themselves with the tips equipped through USPS.

