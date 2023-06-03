Dallas Pride: Navigating traffic for parade







Dallas Pride is celebrating an enormous milestone this Pride Month – 40 years! This landmark anniversary is anticipated to attract even larger crowds to the celebrations taking place right through North Texas all through June, which you’ll in finding within the Pride information.

For this weekend, the most important celebrations might be held in Dallas at Fair Park. On Saturday, the Dallas Pride Music Festival will happen from 11am onwards. Then, on Sunday, the highly-anticipated parade kicks off at 2pm.

If you might be using, notice that Fair Park will also be complicated. Self-parking is to be had for $10 in keeping with day, with access to be had via gates 2, 5, or 6 after taking go out 48B off IH-30 if coming from east of downtown. Please notice that organizers don’t set parking costs or obtain any earnings from parking charges.

Alternatively, believe taking an Uber or Lyft to the ride-share lot situated on the southwest nook of First Avenue and Parry Avenue. This location may be shaded red at the Fair Park-Dallas Pride map. Or take DART to Fair Park! The bus line will function on a Saturday time table for competition day and on a Sunday time table for parade day, however there is not any TRE carrier on Sunday.

Regardless of ways you get there or which celebrations you attend, take into accout to stick hydrated as it’s anticipated to be a scorching one! Have amusing celebrating 40 years of Pride in Dallas!