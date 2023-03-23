Dallas police source: Two dead in murder-suicide at apartment







DALLAS — An investigation is underway after an alleged murder-suicide at a Dallas apartment advanced, police assets advised WFAA.

Dallas police have been referred to as to the advanced in the 7400 block of Fair Oaks Avenue in reaction to a capturing simply earlier than 12:50 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

Police assets advised WFAA that the incident began with a dispute between a person and a pregnant lady who labored at the apartment advanced. During the argument, the person allegedly pulled out a gun and fired photographs towards the girl, however she wasn't struck, assets stated.

Police assets advised WFAA that the girl’s husband was once in the car parking zone at the time of the incident and faced the person who fired the photographs in her course. During that argument, police assets stated the person fatally shot the girl’s husband after which grew to become the gun on himself. Both died at the scene.

The names of the ones concerned have now not been launched at this time.

This is a creating tale. We'll replace as extra information turns into to be had.





