Dallas police officer shoots, critically injures suspect

The incident took place Sunday evening within the Old East Dallas space.

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a Dallas officer shot and critically injured a suspect on Sunday evening, police stated.

Police stated at round 7:10 p.m. officials have been patrolling the 1900 block of Bennett Avenue within the Old East Dallas space after they "encountered a suspect known to them with prior criminal mischief and burglary of motor vehicle offenses."

According to police, the come across took place within the again car parking zone of an rental advanced and that the suspect become “uncooperative.”

Police stated there used to be some form of fight that passed off between the officials and the suspect that led officials to deploy a taser, however the taser “was not effective.”

During the come across, police stated the suspect pulled out a handgun. One of the officials then shot the suspect within the torso, police stated.

The suspect used to be transported to a health center in crucial situation, in line with police.

The officials concerned weren’t injured.