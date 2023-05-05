Friday, May 5, 2023
Dallas Police Officer Geoffrey Pettay arrested on DWI charge

A Dallas police officer has lately been taken into custody on the grounds of suspected riding whilst intoxicated, in keeping with reputable stories launched on Friday.

Further main points in regards to the arrest and incident in query have no longer but been disclosed via government.

The officer referred to as Pettay has been serving the Dallas Police Department since 2002 whilst operating within the northeast patrol department. In mild of the location, the dep. has positioned Pettay on administrative depart as they bring about out their very own inside investigation.

