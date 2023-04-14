Dallas police: Murder-suicide investigation 2300 Prichard Lane







DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) says a suspect shot and killed a lady prior to turning the gun on themselves Wednesday night time.

Around 8:40 p.m., officials had been known as to the 2300 block of Prichard Lane in line with a taking pictures.

When officials arrived on scene, they discovered the sufferer, 28-year-old Angelica Hinojosa, and the suspect, who has now not been known, with a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) answered and pronounced Hinojosa and the suspect lifeless, police mentioned.

According to the initial investigation, Dallas police mentioned the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after taking pictures Hinojosa.

The division has now not launched a reason within the crime, however police mentioned the suspect and Hinojosa knew each and every different.

Dallas police mentioned the suspect’s identify isn’t being launched till subsequent of relations notifications were made.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking someone with information to name Detective Kofi Sapon-Amoah at 214-671-3657 or e mail at [email protected]

The circle of relatives of Hinojosa has created a GoFundMe account to assist pay for funeral bills. If you want to donate, click here.





