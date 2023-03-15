Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Dallas police: Man steals cop car

By accuratenewsinfo
DALLAS — A disturbance name in Dallas ended to a person getting arrested after stealing a police officer’s automobile Tuesday night time.

Officers had been responding to a disturbance name at about 9 p.m. on Thedford Avenue and Roper Street when the suspect took off with the automobile. It’s now not transparent if the suspect is hooked up to the unique incident.

The suspect used to be arrested at round 1 a.m. Wednesday, in line with police. No accidents had been reported.

No different information is to be had.



