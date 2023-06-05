Dallas Police looking for suspect in shooting of driver







At roughly 12:20 a.m. on Monday, Dallas Police won experiences of a shooting on the 6000 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway, whilst heading westbound. The space is in shut proximity to Trinity River Audubon Center and Crawford Memorial Park.

Upon arriving on the scene, officials found out a crashed automobile and an individual recognized as 49-year-old Clifton Morris, shot and in the driver's seat of the automobile. Sadly, Morris passed on to the great beyond on the website online of the incident.

The investigation is actively ongoing, and someone with information is inspired to succeed in out to Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or [email protected].