Dallas Police launches new use of force database

DALLAS — The public now has a new device to for tracking police use of force knowledge and incidents around the City of Dallas.

Dallas Police Department printed its new, interactive, use of force database and file on Thursday.

“You know, it’s essentially the most polarizing factor in American regulation enforcement, is use of force,” stated Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Transparency is vital relating to keeping up agree with between regulation enforcement and the group, in keeping with Garcia. He stated bringing the database to the general public was once an effort that took about two years to finish.

"We're seeking to be as clear as conceivable," Garcia added.

The interactive database will supply main points on use of force instances relationship again to 2014. The public will to find it breaks down knowledge into the topic’s gender, race, age, house the incidents came about and different classes.

DPD directors stated the information will lend a hand the general public know what’s going on, and it is going to lend a hand DPD measure if there’s proof of questionable cultures of policing.

"There's things in the report that there are disparities in some areas. But the disparity that we did not find, we found that there is no disparate treatment when they utilize force, regardless of race or ethnicity," Garcia defined.

Some group organizers improve making the database out there to the general public.

“It’s a step in the appropriate path. I feel it’s a step against developing that transparency and that agree with in regulation enforcement and group. So, I consider it,” stated Antong Lucky, President of Urban Specialists.

Additionally, the police division is creating a show-of-force database and an officer-involved capturing dashboard to be had to the general public.

Maintaining the databases will transform section of the Dallas Police Department’s regimen. The leader stated knowledge shall be up to date at the web page each quarter.