Dallas police investigating Cliff Heights murder







DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is looking for a suspect within the deadly taking pictures of a person early Wednesday morning.

The sufferer used to be discovered shot, unresponsive and laying partly within the street, police stated. Dallas Fire Rescue additionally spoke back and the person used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene.

- Advertisement - Police do not but know the id of the sufferer. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine him.

No one has been arrested within the case at this level. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking someone with information relating to this crime to name Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or e-mail him at [email protected]

- Advertisement - Anyone with information Crime Stoppers’ 24 hours an afternoon, 7 days every week at 214-373-8477. The workforce can pay as much as $5,000 for information resulting in the arrest and indictment of this criminal offense or another criminal offenses.





tale through Source link