Tuesday, May 23, 2023
type here...
Texas

Dallas police: Homicide investigation at 900 Cleardale Drive

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Dallas police: Homicide investigation at 900 Cleardale Drive



The Dallas Police Department lately launched information a couple of murder that befell on Sunday, May 21. Officers spoke back to a “call for service” request within the 900 block of Cleardale Drive round 2:45 p.m., the place they came upon the sufferer, Robert Dunmeyer, mendacity at the floor. The sufferer used to be pronounced useless by way of Dallas Fire-Rescue because of his accidents.

After accomplishing a radical investigation, the DPD concluded that Dunmeyer’s loss of life used to be a murder. The investigation is ongoing and the dep. is looking any individual with information about this crime to touch Detective Jacob White from the murder unit at 214-671-3690, or electronic mail him at [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Crime Stoppers is providing a praise of as much as $5,000 for information resulting in the arrest and indictment for this legal offense or another legal crimes. You can touch Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours an afternoon and 7 days per week. The police division assures that you’ll stay nameless whilst offering information.

Previous article
Cannabis dispensary ransacked in West Los Angeles
Next article
Authorities launch new search for Madeleine McCann

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks