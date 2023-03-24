Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic fined over gesture in Warriors game







DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has been fined $35,000 for an “inappropriate and unprofessional gesture” towards a game authentic all the way through the workforce’s matchup in opposition to the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, the NBA says.

Doncic made a “money” gesture towards officers with :01.7 final in the fourth quarter of the Mavs’ 127-125 loss to the Warriors at American Airlines Center.

The aftermath of the loss has include controversy.

Cuban tweeted that with 1:54 left in the 3rd, the referee declared the Mavs ownership. There used to be a timeout referred to as and all the way through the timeout, Cuban stated the ref modified the decision however by no means advised the Mavs. With all of the workforce covered up at the different aspect of the court docket, the ref gave the ball to the Warriors at the baseline and a bucket used to be simply laid into the ring.

No NBA protest has succeeded since 2008, in keeping with NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

WFAA has reached out to Cuban for remark at the protest document however has but to listen to again.





