Dallas Mavericks G Reggie Bullock buys Belize island

“Where luxury meets nature, dreams become reality, designing each moment to create life long memories,” he mentioned of the 5-acre island bearing his title.

DALLAS — Welcome to “Bullock Island.”

On Monday, April 3, Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock shared an replace to a undertaking he is been operating on in Central America. Bullock bought a five-acre island in Belize meant to host a holiday house for his circle of relatives, in addition to 8 rentable villas.

Marc J. Spears first wrote about Bullock’s thought in an interview for Andscape last year. According to Spears’ interview with Bullock, the pastime sparked after a dialog with former Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. throughout the 2019-20 season concerning the talent to buy islands. He informed Spears that, after doing a little research, he despatched his mom, female friend and two siblings to have a look at one specifically with a $2 million asking worth.

They got here again with sparkling (and almost definitely sunny) critiques of the small island, and Bullock bought it. He named it “Bullock Caye.” A caye is outlined as a small, low island composed in large part of coral or sand.

In an Instagram post, Bullock shared a have a look at the growth being made on what he now dubbed "Bullock Island."

“Introducing BULLOCK ISLAND 🏝️ THE immersive island adventure. Where luxury meets nature, dreams become reality, designing each moment to create life long memories. Meet us in the sand where the Sun kisses the ocean,the moon dances with stars, and the coconuts fall from the trees✨ Only on BULLOCK ISLAND 🏝️,” Bullock wrote.

In the Andscape article, Bullock mentioned he deliberate to construct a 4,000-square-foot house at the island for himself and his circle of relatives, in addition to 8 villas for hire for travelers. The Mavs wing additionally mentioned he sought after so as to add a spa, basketball courtroom, eating place/bar, and extra to his island.

The island must host just about 40 other people at one time, Bullock mentioned. In order to get there, renters will wish to fly to Belize City, take a brief flight to Placencia, then take a 10-minute boat experience.