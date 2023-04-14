Dallas mansions for sale: 9131 Devonshire Drive hits the market

The 6,562-square-foot area was once designed through Janson Luter Architects and built through Sebastian Construction.

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our companions at the Dallas Business Journal

- Advertisement - Located simply mins from Dallas North Tollway and Northwest Highway, this house is now to be had for $14.7 million.

The 6,562-square-foot area was once designed through Janson Luter Architects and built through Sebastian Construction, with the proprietor bringing in combination two distinct architectural kinds.

“I just don’t think there’s anything else in Dallas like this house,” stated Michelle Wood, the record agent from Compass. “The setting is so unique being on the slope and on a creek, and then to have this architectural style that is so unique is just amazing.”

- Advertisement - The assets, located at 9131 Devonshire Drive, includes a New York Hudson Valley Cotswold-style portion of the area that may most effective be noticed whilst using through. The Cotswold-style structure is harking back to an English house with stones sourced from Montana.

Upon getting into the elongated driveway and passing thru the gate, guests shall be greeted with a contemporary limestone area with top quality craftsmanship and lovely design.

The assets sits on 1.44 acres of land and features a three-car storage, 4 bedrooms, and four-and-a-half baths, making it the excellent house for those that recognize beautiful design over sheer dimension.

- Advertisement - In addition to the area, there’s a pool and jacuzzi designed through Aquaterra, that includes a water characteristic with fountains out of the partitions.

The pool house is positioned through the entrance door, hid at the back of a limestone wall that gives privateness.

The house owners bought the lot in 2018, which incorporates a meandering circulate operating thru it from Bachman Creek.