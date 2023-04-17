Dallas ISD: Staff member arrested for punching student

A corridor observe accused of hitting a student says video circulating on social media does not display all of the incident. Dallas ISD police are investigating.

DALLAS — There used to be an higher police presence at Justin F. Kimball High School in Dallas on Monday. Some oldsters consider the additional safety presence could also be related to video circulating on social media of a faculty staffer hitting a student, coupled with threats of gun violence concentrated on scholars on the faculty.

Several Dallas Independent School District police patrol automobiles might be observed staged out of doors Kimball on Monday. There had been additionally a number of cops staged in positions across the campus, as phrase unfold of a possible student walkout.

“We are concerned as parents. We want to know what’s going on at the school,” stated Higgs.

The accused Dallas ISD staffer used to be arrested on Friday, April 14. He is now out of prison on bond.

Higgs and different oldsters noticed video of the alleged attack and referred to as it nerve-racking.

Dallas ISD Police Department and central workplace body of workers additionally confirmed a presence at Kimball High School after listening to scholars had been making plans to degree walkouts at midday on Monday, April 17.

Some of the scholars had been allegedly making plans to go away faculty in reinforce of the student who used to be hit. Parents stated different scholars had been making plans to go away the campus in reinforce of the accused corridor observe.

Some oldsters also are elevating considerations over alleged formative years gang violence at the Kimball High School campus.

A Dallas ISD staffer stated the varsity equipped area within the development for scholars to assemble and voice their considerations.

“We understand that some of the kids are bad and they get out of hand, and I’m not going to deny that at all. I’ve spent time in the classroom. I do understand that. But, as an adult, we have to be smarter,” stated Higgs.

In a long phone dialog with the accused corridor observe, he defined the instances that he stated led as much as hitting the student. However, the person stated he didn’t need to pass on file, but, with too many main points.

The employee stated the video clip that’s circulating throughout social media seems to were edited and doesn’t inform all of the tale.

“This is really something I didn’t want to happen. It’s painting a bad image of myself and the school I graduated from,” the person defined. “Working at my alma mater has been a blessing. I’m not the guy that’s being painted on social media.”

For now, the accused corridor observe stated he’s getting lawyers concerned.