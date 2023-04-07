Dallas house fire on Bryan Street: One person dead

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, they had been first contacted via the Dallas Police Department after off-duty officials smelled smoke.

DALLAS — One person has died following an early morning house fire, Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) introduced.

Just earlier than 3:20 a.m. Friday, April 7, firefighters had been referred to as to a house within the 3100 block of Bryan Street, close to downtown Dallas.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, they had been first contacted via the Dallas Police Department after off-duty officials smelled smoke within the house. After notifying Dallas Fire-Rescue, the officials investigated additional and noticed the smoke coming from a one-story house.

When firefighters arrived, stipulations had worsened on the house and the blaze may well be observed billowing from the attic. Dallas Fire-Rescue mentioned extra fire crews had been referred to as to the scene to lend a hand.

Dallas Fire-Rescue mentioned one person was once situated within the house as they labored to include the blaze to the attic and the foundation of the construction. But unfortunately, the person, who has no longer been recognized, died on the scene, the dep. mentioned. No different accidents had been reported.

Dallas Fire-Rescue mentioned that because of the closeness of neighboring properties, firefighters evacuated a number of of them as a precaution. After the fire was once extinguished, the ones neighbors had been allowed to go back their properties.

At this time, Dallas Fire-Rescue has indexed the fire as undetermined, pending the overall ruling from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office on the sufferer’s explanation for loss of life.