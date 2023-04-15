Dallas fentanyl case: Jesus Fuentes sentenced to federal prison

DALLAS — A person who had greater than 2,000 fentanyl-laced tablets at a North Texas mall has been sentenced to greater than 12 years in federal prison, officers introduced.

Jesus Alexander Perez Fuentes, 27, pleaded to blame in October on a rate of ownership with intent to distribute fentanyl, in accordance to a free up from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Dallas.

Fuentes this week gained a sentenced of 145 months, which is 12 years and one month.

Investigators in March 2022 gained a tip that Fuentes can be leaving the Galleria Mall in North Dallas with greater than 1000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone tablets that have been categorised “M/30.”

Investigators on March 30, 2022 noticed Fuentes go away the mall with an unknown lady and get in Fuentes' pickup truck. Troopers then adopted Fuentes alongside Interstate 635 and pulled him over on visitors violations.

In Fuentes' truck, the soldiers discovered a loaded Glock handgun and a backpack that contained 2,072 fentanyl-laced tablets, officers stated. Authorities additionally discovered greater than $13,000 in money within the backpack, and Fuentes stated the cash used to be "proceeds from drug trafficking," in accordance to the discharge.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s High Intensity Drug Task Force III investigated the case, at the side of the Dallas Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Law enforcement and state leaders have introduced a heightened center of attention on fentanyl in contemporary months. From September to February, 9 Carrollton scholars overdosed at the drug, together with 3 who died, a case that has ended in 3 arrests.

During a news convention in Austin at his One Pill Kills Summit, Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a brand new $10 million multimedia consciousness initiative throughout the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to train Texans concerning the drug.

The governor additionally introduced his plan to distribute Narcan to all 254 Texas counties throughout the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).