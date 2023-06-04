Dallas dogs attacked USPS workers 44 times in 2022







Dogs attacking postal workers is not only a trope observed in films and cartoons. In truth, this is a protection fear the United States Postal Service (USPS) tracks. USPS mentioned in 2022, Texas ranked because the second-worst state for canine assaults on mail carriers, with 404 assaults, trailing handiest California’s 675 assaults. Dallas additionally ranked because the third-worst town with 44 canine assaults in the similar 12 months. Houston used to be ranked the worst town total with 57 assaults whilst Los Angeles ranked because the second-worst town with 48 assaults.

The USPS emphasised the chance of those assaults, mentioning that dogs that don’t seem to be leashed will also be unpredictable and perilous. Last 12 months, greater than 5,300 USPS staff have been attacked through dogs whilst turning in mail, making competitive canine habits a major protection fear. The USPS is working a marketing campaign referred to as National Dog Bite Awareness Week this June with a theme of “Even good dogs have bad days,” advising puppy house owners to safe their dogs or stay them inside of, in the back of a fence, or on a leash when the mail arrives to attenuate probably unhealthy interactions. USPS additionally advises youngsters to not take mail at once from a service, as dogs would possibly view the service as a danger to the kid.

USPS mail carriers are educated to be alert and appreciate a canine’s territory whilst turning in, in addition to educated to react will have to a canine assault or attempt to assault them. Letter service Swain Lowe shared his enjoy of just about being bitten through a big competitive canine whilst turning in, emphasizing the significance of USPS’s coaching.