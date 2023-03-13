Dallas crime: Four killed in shooting, police say







DALLAS — Four other folks have died after a capturing at a Dallas condo, police mentioned Sunday night.

Police mentioned they answered to the incident round 7:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue, close to the intersection of Marsh Lane and Forest Lane, in the Northwest Dallas space.

- Advertisement - Details at the capturing stay unclear. Police would handiest say that officials arrived and located 4 other folks with gunshot wounds.

Police later mentioned the 4 other folks died on the scene.

Police additionally mentioned they don’t consider there’s a danger to the general public.

- Advertisement - This is a creating tale and will likely be up to date as extra information is launched.





tale via Source link