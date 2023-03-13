Monday, March 13, 2023
Dallas crime: Four killed in shooting, police say

DALLAS — Four other folks have died after a capturing at a Dallas condo, police mentioned Sunday night.

Police mentioned they answered to the incident round 7:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue, close to the intersection of Marsh Lane and Forest Lane, in the Northwest Dallas space.

Details at the capturing stay unclear. Police would handiest say that officials arrived and located 4 other folks with gunshot wounds.

Police later mentioned the 4 other folks died on the scene.

Police additionally mentioned they don’t consider there’s a danger to the general public.

This is a creating tale and will likely be up to date as extra information is launched.



