Dallas Cowboys trade for Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore, who performed for the Indianapolis Colts final season, performed in all 16 common season video games and had two interceptions.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys got a veteran defensive again Tuesday to assist reinforce the workforce’s secondary.

Dallas traded for five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, consistent with a Cowboys entrance place of work supply. The workforce will ship again a fifth-round pick out to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the deal.

Gilmore, who performed one season for the Colts final yr, performed in all 16 common season video games and had two interceptions. He has made the Pro Bowl in 5 of his 11 seasons within the league. He maximum just lately made it with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

In 2019, Gilmore was once named Defensive Player of the Year after main the NFL in interceptions with six. The 32-year-old cornerback performed school soccer at South Carolina sooner than being taken tenth total by means of the Buffalo Bills within the 2012 NFL Draft.

In Dallas, Gilmore will sign up for a defensive backfield that comes with Trevon Diggs, Nahshon Wright, C.J. Goodwin, DaRon Bland and Kelvin Joseph.

Gilmore goes into the second one yr of a two-year, $20 million contract he signed with the Colts final offseason. He is about to be a loose agent after this upcoming NFL season.

Less than an hour after the Cowboys made the trade for Gilmore, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the Philadelphia Eagles had re-signed All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry to stay the workforce’s backfield intact.

The Cowboys' NFC East rival reportedly gave Bradberry a three-year deal price $38 million, which contains $20 million assured at the side of incentives.