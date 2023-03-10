Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft selections: Full draft order, list

The NFL has finalized the 2023 NFL Draft order.

DALLAS — The NFL released its official draft order on Friday, all seven rounds from begin to end, together with compensatory picks. The draft this yr runs April 27-29 in Kansas City.

So what does this imply for the Cowboys? Don't get too excited early. Dallas does not pick out till No. 26 within the first spherical.

But the Cowboys will nonetheless be lots energetic over the draft’s 3 days, with 9 alternatives in overall. Of route this would exchange, relying if the Cowboys business up or down within the draft.

The Cowboys lately have one pick out for every spherical, with the exception of within the 5th, the place they have got 3 alternatives, together with a compensatory variety.

Here's each Cowboys pick out, for now, with the spherical in parentheses:

No. 26 (1)

No. 58 (2)

No. 90 (3)

No. 129 (4)

No. 161 (5)

No. 169 (5)

No. 176 (5)

No. 212 (6)

No. 244 (7)

Last yr, the Cowboys drafted offensive lineman Tyler Smith at No. 24, a pick out that earned combined evaluations on the time. But Smith carried out neatly as a rookie, particularly as he needed to fill in for Tyron Smith at left take on after the latter went down with a preseason damage.

This yr, the Cowboys can have a bevy of choices at No. 26, together with at working again, as a number of draft prospectors have related Texas big name Bijan Robinson to Dallas.

This yr, the Cowboys can have a bevy of choices at No. 26, together with at working again, as a number of draft prospectors have related Texas big name Bijan Robinson to Dallas.

As with anything else with the Cowboys, they are going to stay us on our feet.