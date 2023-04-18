Dallas Cowboys Launch Official Gaming Community 

The Dallas Cowboys are teaming up with a couple of trade giants to release a brand new on-line group and gaming platform.

“Dallas Cowboys Game Time not only connects cowboys fans through gaming, but also brings them closer to the team than ever before in a fun, new way,” mentioned Stephen Jones, leader running officer and government president of the Dallas Cowboys.

On April 17, 2023, the Dallas Cowboys introduced a multi-year partnership settlement with Lenovo, an international tech powerhouse, and GameSq., a global gaming and esports corporate, which can see the advent of Dallas Cowboys Game Time.

Dallas Cowboys Game Time will cross-promote fandom, pressure new income streams and create new studies for fanatics of every age.

“Powered by Lenovo’s hardware technology, the Dallas Cowboys Game Time platform will be a first-of-its-kind gaming community connecting sports fans, gamers and tech enthusiasts,” mentioned Gerald Youngblood, leader advertising and marketing officer for Lenovo North America. “Through our multi-year partnership with the cowboys, our two leading brands will work together to enhance the fan experience, give back to the community and reach new audiences.”

The on-line group will host online game tournaments at the Rivals platform. Video recreation match operations will likely be controlled by way of GameSq.’s Gaming Community Network, an unbiased media team devoted to gaming and esports throughout group websites, content material manufacturers, influencers and match operators.

“Gaming has fundamentally altered the way fans experience sports,” mentioned Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSq.. “Building upon our deep relationship with the cowboys and Lenovo, we’ll leverage GameSquare’s capabilities to deliver immersive opportunities that expand the cowboys digital presence and enrich the franchise’s fan engagement playbook.”

Tournament individuals that earn their strategy to the highest of the ratings will win prizes, together with journeys to long run Super Bowls and alternatives to have a Dallas Cowboys group revel in for an afternoon.

The new platform will debut on May 20, 2023, with a Fortnite match. The match’s best prize is an all-expenses-paid shuttle for 2 to Las Vegas for the 2023 Super Bowl.

For extra information, click here.

