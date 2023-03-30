Dallas Cowboys: Is Micah Parsons switching to No. 0?

NFL house owners authorized a suggestion Tuesday to let gamers put on the No. 0.

DALLAS — The NFL’s conventional numbering gadget for gamers has expanded even additional after league house owners authorized a suggestion Tuesday that permits gamers to put on the quantity 0.

First to pounce on the alternative for the Cowboys? Micah Parsons.

After the approval was once reported via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Parsons was once fast to Twitter to name dibs.

“Im switching!! Agent 0 coming soon,” Parsons tweeted.

The proposal, submitted via the Philadelphia Eagles, amends the guideline to come with No. 0 from the 2021 solution permitting maximum non-linemen to put on numbers 1-49. So, in step with the brand new laws:

Quarterbacks would possibly make a choice from numbers 0-19

Defensive backs would possibly make a choice from numbers 0-49

Fullbacks, tight ends, halfbacks and large receivers would possibly make a choice from numbers 0-49 and 80-89

Linebackers would possibly make a choice from numbers 0-59 and 90-99

Punters and placekickers can put on to 0-49 and 90-99

*Offensive linemen stay relegated to 50-79, whilst defensive linemen can put on 50-79 and 90-99.*

College soccer began permitting gamers to put on No. 0 for the reason that 2020 season.

Other NFL gamers saying their intent to put on No. 0 have been Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley and Giants wide receiver Paris Campbell.

After tweeting concerning the attainable quantity exchange, fanatics were not satisfied about it.

Bruh — truly? I want to know if I must cancel my jersey order…. — Lance James 🔜 Reboot (@Myll_Erik) March 29, 2023

Nooooo….11 appears to be like rapid and could be very slimming. Stick with it! — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) March 28, 2023

naaaah ones — Keith McPherson (@Keith_McPherson) March 28, 2023

Parsons replied hours later, suggesting he’s going to keep on with No. 11.

We just right 11 from heaven !

for existence!! https://t.co/ZWHnsvXybR — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 29, 2023