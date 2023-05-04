Dallas Cowboys have the best fans in the NFL, study shows







According to a contemporary study from Sidelines, the Dallas Cowboys have the best fans in the NFL. The study checked out 8 metrics, together with social media fans, engagement, moderate attendance, and cash spent on products and concessions. The Cowboys scored absolute best in moderate overall attendance (82,915) and moderate house attendance (93,465). Additionally, Cowboys fans spend the maximum on products ($279.81 on moderate) and foods and drinks ($147.68 on moderate) at video games. What is especially attention-grabbing is that the Cowboys have now not gained a championship since 1996, but their fans proceed to turn up in top numbers and interact with the crew on social media.

The Lions and Washington are two different groups with longer NFC Championship Game look droughts, however they have now not noticed the similar degree of fan engagement as the Cowboys. The Cowboys have gained the NFC East 8 occasions and have best had 8 shedding seasons in the similar period of time. Despite a loss of fresh championship luck, the Cowboys have a passionate fan base that eagerly awaits the get started of every new season.

The optimism for Cowboys fans in 2023 is top, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has returned for his 3rd season with the crew. Many are hoping for a dominant defensive unit to reinforce quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense. Owner Jerry Jones can depend on fans appearing up in droves for the first coaching camp practices in Oxnard, California, this summer time. Do you settle that the Cowboys have the best fanbase in soccer? Share your ideas with Mark on Twitter (@therealmarklane).