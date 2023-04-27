Dallas Cowboys go with TE help in NFL Network final mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys have no longer decided on a good finish in the primary around since 1997, however that might alternate with this 12 months’s draft, in keeping with draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s final mock draft.

The 2023 NFL draft is about to kick off at 7:00 p.m. Central Time in Kansas City, and Jeremiah has launched his final mock draft to make a final easiest wager at how the primary around will play out.

Jeremiah predicts that Oregon State tight finish Luke Musgrave will likely be decided on by means of the Dallas Cowboys with the twenty sixth general pick out in the primary around on Thursday night time.

“Dallas still has talent at tight end even after losing Dalton Schultz in free agency, but Musgrave gives them some major playmaking ability,” wrote Jeremiah.

The variety can be noteworthy taking into account the skill nonetheless to be had when Musgrave was once picked. TCU wideout Quentin Johnston, who was once in comparison to A.J. Green by means of Jeremiah’s colleague, Cynthia Frelund, was once picked subsequent by means of the Buffalo Bills in the mock. Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, a operating again, was once decided on thirtieth general by means of the Philadelphia Eagles.

#Cowboys‘ Mike McCarthy says it’s important to agree with your board when requested about taking a good finish in Rounds 1-2. Says it was once no longer a in particular philosophy as to why the #Packers failed to take action that top in the draft whilst he was once there. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) April 24, 2023

Premier skill that will carry the Cowboys, comparable to Texas operating again Bijan Robinson and Utah tight finish Dalton Kincaid, had been decided on previous in the primary around. Even best rumored tight finish Michael Myer didn't make it to the Cowboys because the Los Angeles Chargers decided on the Notre Dame product with the twenty first general pick out.

If the Cowboys choose Musgrave with the twenty sixth pick out and don’t make any efforts to transport up or down, it will be constant with their draft philosophy.

“As long as you feel confident about your board, what other people do and it affects you, it takes options away, as long as you feel very comfortable as those guys fall off, you’re best guys are the guys that you have remaining on your board, then you feel very much as peace that you’ll be just fine,” stated Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones on April 24. “But we’ll obviously role play those scenarios and do the mock drafts. There’s value to that. But at the end of the day, if you’ve got your board and an order you feel really comfortable about, in the proper order, at the end of the day I think you feel pretty good about what the outcome is going to be on draft day.”

#Cowboys‘ Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan says “button pop off” his vest when @KingJames would discuss being a Dallas fan and says he would have made a perfect tight finish for them. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 2, 2022

Since drafting David LaFleur from LSU in 1997, the Cowboys have no longer used a first-round pick out on a good finish. The crew has decided on Anthony Fasano in 2006, Martellus Bennett in 2008, and Gavin Escobar in 2013, none of whom gained 2d contracts with the Cowboys.