Dallas Cowboys expect to cut Ezekiel Elliott, reports say

The Cowboys seem “set to part ways” with Elliott, in accordance to the Star-Telegram.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly making plans to transfer on from working again Ezekiel Elliott.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. reported Wednesday morning that Dallas was once "set to part ways" with Elliott, in accordance to a supply shut to the location.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was also reporting that the Cowboys will “likely move on” from Elliott and {that a} ultimate resolution was once anticipated quickly.

The transfer, Hill reported, may just come once 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the league's calendar yr starts and groups have to be below the wage cap.

The Cowboys have now not formally introduced any transactions relating to Elliott.

While Elliott nonetheless has 4 years ultimate on his contract, the Cowboys may just stroll clear of the deal this yr, with 4 years and kind of $40 million ultimate. Elliott’s “dead cap” cash for 2023 is round $11.8 million, according to Spotrac. Dead cap cash is the volume that counts towards a staff’s wage cap for a participant who has been cut.

Beyond the useless cap, Elliott’s contract was once now not assured past the 2022 season.

Cutting Elliott would mark the tip of an generation for the Cowboys offense.

Elliott, 27, starred for Dallas within the early years of his profession after you have drafted fourth total out of Ohio State.

He in an instant made an affect, main the league in speeding yards (1,631) his rookie season and serving to fellow rookie Dak Prescott lead the Cowboys to an NFC East department identify.

Elliott was once suspended for the primary six video games of 2017 after a lady accused him of home violence whilst at Ohio State. Elliott was once now not charged within the case, however his appeals to get the suspension diminished didn’t paintings.

Both he and the Cowboys had higher seasons in 2018, when Elliott rushed for 1,434 yards and 6 landing passes to move at the side of 77 catches for 567 yards.

Elliott earned his 3rd Pro Bowl variety in 4 seasons – however the ultimate of his profession – in 2019, speeding for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Elliott’s manufacturing slipped in 2020 after which into his ultimate two seasons with Dallas. While he nonetheless racked up constant yardage – together with 1,002 yards in 2021 – and posted double-digit landing numbers the closing two years, his potency declined as Tony Pollard changed into the Cowboys’ big-play again.

In 2022, Elliott averaged 3.8 yards according to elevate to Pollard’s 5.2.