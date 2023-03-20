Dallas Cowboys enhance offense with wide receiver Brandin Cooks

The Dallas Cowboys made their hotly-anticipated transfer to assist Dak Prescott and the offense by way of buying and selling for former first-round wideout Brandin Cooks.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys refused to stick quiet over the weekend because the NFL unfastened company length continues, making their 2d giant business this offseason. This time the offensive facet of the ball and quarterback Dak Prescott will benefit from the spoils of the deal.

On Sunday, the Cowboys traded a fifth-round pick out this season, in addition to a sixth-round pick out subsequent 12 months in change for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Cooks isn’t the title that many have been harping on during the last few weeks, however the Cowboys did in finding themselves a competent veteran receiver and he comes at a inexpensive worth than it could’ve taken to business for WR DeAndre Hopkins or perhaps to signal unfastened agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Trading Day 3 alternatives within the draft for Cooks was once a smart decision for the Cowboys, however the bonus was once getting his former group to tackle $6 million off the highest to scale back his wage. Instead of creating over $18 million in 2023, Cook will make $12 million in his first season in Dallas.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks restructured his contract Saturday in order that Houston can pay $6 million of his wage this season and the Cowboys now can pay the remainder $12 million, in line with supply. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2023

After their first try to business for Cooks failed throughout the center of the 2022 season, the Cowboys after all were given their guy, and for a lot inexpensive than the second one around pick out that the Houston Texans have been hoping for ultimate October.

Cooks was once the least mentioned choice, however possibly he’s the most efficient are compatible for the Cowboys. Dallas desperately wanted any individual with Cooks’ pace to assist open up the remainder of the offense.

Last season the receivers struggled to create separation – except No. 1 choice CeeDee Lamb – which led to too many tight-window throws for Prescott. With Cooks now within the fold, there may be every other WR able to giving Prescott extra space to paintings with and person who could make giant performs within the passing recreation.

Cooks will likely be 30 years of age in September, however he has six 1,000-yard seasons underneath his belt and has performed smartly regardless of who's throwing him the ball. In 2021, regardless of now not having a constant QB with the Texans, Cooks amassed over 1,000 yards and scored six touchdowns. His numbers dipped in 2022 because of some harm problems and enjoying on one of the most worst offenses within the league in Houston.

Nevertheless, Cooks brings his pace, shiftiness, and large play skill to the Cowboys. Among the wideouts recently at the group, Cooks’ 13.7 yards in line with catch over the process his profession could be 2d to just Michael Gallup’s 14.3 profession reasonable. With Gallup suffering to recuperate from a torn ACL ultimate 12 months, Cooks straight away turns into the Cowboys’ new downfield risk.

Dallas is banking on there nonetheless being quite a lot of fuel left in Cooks’ tank whilst the fee to procure him changed into too excellent to go up. Pairing Cooks with Lamb and Gallup must give the offense a considerably progressed WR workforce over the only pieced in combination ultimate season.

This was once the second one low-risk, high-reward business from the Cowboys in not up to every week. An group that doesn’t take care of buying and selling away draft capital used it for beginning veterans at WR and CB for fifth-round alternatives. The offers have coated two of the evident holes at the roster and must permit the Cowboys to draft the most efficient to be had participant when their quantity is known as subsequent month.

Cooks & Gilmore permit the Cowboys to take the most efficient participant to be had, however at a place of want. And group can double-dip at WR early if they would like. Would be expecting: OG, RB, TE, WR to be 4 in their first 5 alternatives. — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) March 19, 2023

Dallas would possibly have traded away two alternatives, however the group did have 3 alternatives within the 5th around because of receiving repayment alternatives. Now armed with a pick out in all seven rounds of the draft, the Cowboys can nonetheless fill their roster with younger ability.

Cowboys fanatics were begging the group to get competitive in including ability and apparently Jerry and Stephen Jones have after all obliged. A 12 months after the group traded away a top quality WR, when Amari Cooper was once shipped out and the passing recreation floundered, the Cowboys replied with an about-face business for a excellent WR to improve the offense. Consider the mea culpa accredited.

The new man is probably not a former Pro Bowler reminiscent of Hopkins or Beckham Jr, however buying and selling for Brandin Cooks was once precisely the type of transfer that the Dallas Cowboys had to make to make stronger at wide receiver.