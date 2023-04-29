Dallas Cowboys draft pick Luke Schoonmaker ready to get to work

The Dallas Cowboys’ tight finish staff is ready to have a definite Big Ten aptitude with second-round draft pick Luke Schoonmaker within the combine. In an interview with journalists after being decided on No. 58 general in Round 2, Schoonmaker shared his pleasure about becoming a member of former teammate Sean McKeon and previous Big Ten competitors Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.

During his time at Michigan from 2018-19, Schoonmaker performed along present Cowboys tight finish, McKeon. Meanwhile, Dallas decided on Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson in Round 4 ultimate 12 months and signed former Indiana participant, Peyton Hendershot, as an undrafted loose agent following the 2022 draft.

- Advertisement - Schoonmaker, a 2022 third-team All-Big Ten tight finish, is understood for his blockading talents but additionally stocks his admiration for former New England Patriots tight finish Rob Gronkowski. Although, he acknowledges the legacy of Cowboys’ all-time chief in video games performed, Jason Witten.

In 2022, Schoonmaker turned into the 5th tight finish to be drafted, status at 6-foot-6 and 250 kilos. He believes that the Cowboys might be in a position to make the most of him in more than a few roles, being a flexible participant who will also be coated up in several spots, in-line and within the slot.

The Cowboys have a historical past of drafting tight results in the second one around, with Schoonmaker being the fourth to sign up for the workforce since 2006. He is assured in his skills to give a contribution to the workforce and is thankful for the chance to play within the NFL.

- Advertisement - Are you in desire of the Cowboys loading up on Big Ten tight ends? Share your ideas with Mark on Twitter @therealmarklane.