Dallas Cowboy: Jerry Jones sued for defamation in paternity case

The 26-year-old alleges that Jones and his representatives “initiated a deliberate plan” to painting the billionaire’s “own daughter … as an ‘extortionist’.”

DALLAS — A North Texas lady who claims Dallas Cowboys proprietor Jerry Jones is her father has now sued him for defamation, in keeping with a brand new lawsuit filed in a Texarkana federal courtroom.

Alexandra Davis, 26, alleges in the newly-filed lawsuit that Jones, an established Arkansas good friend and a Cowboys spokesman "initiated a deliberate plan" to painting the billionaire's "own daughter … as an 'extortionist' and a 'shakedown artist' whose motivation was money and greed."

ESPN first reported the lawsuit Monday evening, and Jones and his attorneys had been unavailable for remark.

Davis filed the preliminary lawsuit in March of 2022, claiming Jones used to be her father and that the Cowboys proprietor have been paying her and her mom a minimum of masses of hundreds of bucks to hide that secret, in keeping with courtroom paperwork.

The new lawsuit, filed on Monday in the Texarkana federal courtroom, claims that in the weeks following the March 2022 lawsuit, Jones and his representatives launched into a public marketing campaign attacking her personality, "based knowingly on false statements and accusations."

“Not once did Defendant Jones or any of his agents ever deny that Plaintiff was Defendant Jones’ daughter,” Davis’ Dallas attorneys, Jay Ok. Gray and Andrew A. Bergman, wrote in the 22-page defamation criticism. “Instead, Defendant Jones chose the avenue of calling his own daughter an ‘extortionist’ merely to make his own public image less despicable by attempting to discredit Plaintiff’s reputation and character in the public eye.”

In December 2022, a pass judgement on ordered Jerry Jones to take a paternity check by means of Jan. 24 in regards to the lawsuit filed by means of Davis. A Texas courtroom of appeals behind schedule the ones paternal court cases at some point earlier than that listening to used to be scheduled. The new cut-off date is May 29, in keeping with Davis’ attorneys.

The lawsuit claims that Davis' mom, Cynthia Spencer Davis, used to be courted by means of Jones in 1995 when she used to be operating on the American Airlines price ticket counter in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The lawsuit states “despite the emotional obstacles of being abandoned and shunned by her father and forced to live in secrecy, [Davis] excelled academically and professionally,” graduating from Southern Methodist University and dealing as an aide for a Texas congressman. She additionally served as a White House aide for 14 months, the lawsuit mentioned.

In a observation from her attorneys to WFAA, Davis stated her preliminary lawsuit had just one function: For Jones to “acknowledge” he used to be her father.

“Rather than acknowledging his child, or even taking the opportunity to get to know his child, my father and his associates have publicly smeared my reputation and intentions,” she informed WFAA in the observation supplied by means of her attorneys. “I have been falsely accused of a ‘shakedown’ and ‘extortion.’ In reality, I am a daughter who simply wants to acknowledge her father without fear of retribution. I will not stand by and let my father’s actions or words define me or my future.”

According to an ESPN report from last year, Andrew Bergman, one among Davis’ attorneys, allegedly informed Levi G. McCathern II, one among Jones’ attorneys, in a gathering: “If you want this just to go away, it’s going to cost you Zeke [Ezekiel Elliott] or Dak [Prescott] money.”

Bergman informed ESPN he had by no means requested for a greenback to settle the case.

This new lawsuit states Davis is looking for an unspecified quantity in precise and punitive damages.

Here is a duplicate of Davis’ complete observation to WFAA:

“For 25 years I lived two lives. One existence, made up our minds for me earlier than I may even stroll, used to be constructed for the outdoor international in order to offer protection to and lie for a person I might most likely by no means know. This existence used to be a existence lived in worry – worry of being requested about my circle of relatives as a result of I used to be pressured to lie, and worry of my father’s energy and can to retaliate in opposition to my mom and me must we ever expose the reality. My 2d existence used to be identified simplest by means of lawyers, therapists, my mom, me, and my father, Jerry Jones. This existence used to be the restricted area I had to deal with the conclusion that my very own father would somewhat use cash to silence, cover, and intimidate me than know his daughter.

As I changed into a tender grownup and constructed my very own existence, I may no longer proceed to are living in worry. I used to be now not prepared to stay a secret that are supposed to have by no means been mine to undergo. I used to be not able to proceed dwelling in my father’s shadow. My autonomy have been taken clear of me up till that time, and I used to be in a position to take again my proper to recognize who my father is. Filing for parentage used to be my manner of status up for myself and for my mom. I used to be relieved as a result of I now not needed to lie about who I’m. My two lives got here in combination, or each went away, and my new existence used to be born.