Dallas County prosecutors want judge recused from murder trial

Givens have been recused from about 100 energetic instances closing yr.

DALLAS — Dallas County prosecutors have filed a movement within the murder case in opposition to Nina Marano, asking that the judge presiding over the case be recused.

- Advertisement - Prosecutors argue within the movement that the judge, 282nd District Court Judge Amber Givens, be recused, arguing a loss of impartiality and a bias in opposition to the assigned prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Robin Pittman.

The case in opposition to Marano, which accuses her of killing Maricella Botello, a tender lady who disappeared in October 2020 in Deep Ellum, has been within the highlight lately after the trial used to be not on time closing month after prosecutors printed Dallas Police Department Detective Christine Ramirez had failed to show over masses of items of proof.

In the movement, prosecutors argue the recusal is warranted for numerous causes, together with a loss of impartiality. The movement states that Givens’ movements in prior hearings are such that her impartiality may well be “reasonably questioned.” A provision cited within the movement calls for a judge to recuse themselves in any continuing the place their impartiality “may reasonably be questioned.”

- Advertisement - Accusations in opposition to Givens within the movement come with making public feedback about her evaluations of Pittman’s professionalism, no longer permitting prosecutors to respond to her allegations of complicity with the DPD’s failure to divulge proof, performing as an recommend somewhat than an arbiter in a listening to and making irrelevant statements in regards to the prosecution to the jury panel.

Remarks made in court docket via Givens towards Pittman come with declaring that Pittman “has been lackadaisical in her handling of this case,” the movement main points.

The movement is going directly to argue for Givens’ bias in opposition to Pittman via announcing Givens refused to concede that Pittman used to be no longer at fault within the overdue disclosure of discovery.

- Advertisement - “From the very beginning of the discovery hearings, Judge Givens failed to acknowledge defense counsel’s insistence that DPD Detective Ramirez was at fault, not ADA Pittman,” the movement states. “Her anger with ADA Pittman is evident when she would not allow her to leave the courtroom to call ADA Balido when the Court ordered her to do so.”

The movement states an even trial may just no longer be held if Givens stays because the presiding judge for the case.

“Judge Givens’ actions and comments taint these cases in such a way that a fair trial cannot be held by the state,” the movement argues. “Because of the past actions and comments of the judge, every time this case is set for a pretrial hearing or jury trial, it will be news.”