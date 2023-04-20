Dallas County: Irving woman sentenced to life for killing 2 kids







Madison McDonald used to be discovered to blame of capital homicide within the dying of her daughters, 1-year-old Lillian Mae McDonald and 6-year-old Archer Hammond.

In April 2021, McDonald went to the Irving Police Department and used the telephone within the foyer to dial 911. She informed dispatch she killed her daughters through smothering them.

Following her confession, she used to be taken into custody and Irving law enforcement officials straight away spoke back to her place of abode on the Anthem Apartments within the 700 block of Cowboys Parkway, the place they discovered each ladies lifeless.

According to the arrest affidavit, McDonald informed police her daughters had been being abused and that she would do the rest to offer protection to them, together with “eliminating” them.

McDonald’s homicide trial started final week. Her protection lawyers informed the jury McDonald suffers from psychological well being problems and wasn’t mindful that what she did to her daughters used to be unsuitable. Her lawyers then requested the jury to to find McDonald to blame through explanation why of madness.

A Dallas County jury discovered McDonald to blame on two counts of capital homicide on Wednesday, April 19. She will spend the remainder of her life in the back of bars with out the potential of parole.





