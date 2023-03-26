Dallas city councilmember talks about fighting opioid epidemic

City officers also are launching a brand new instructional marketing campaign to struggle the opioid epidemic.

DALLAS — The City of Dallas process pressure fighting the opioid epidemic is dealing with a tricky, unrelenting fight.

Dallas Fire-Rescue assets instructed WFAA the dep. handled a minimum of 27 suspected opioid overdose circumstances around the City of Dallas on one night time on my own all through the remaining week.

And the ones assets additionally instructed us paramedics administered 27 other sufferers within the northwest and southern areas of the city with the narcotics overdose remedy naloxone over the process that night.

“I’ve got three boys that I’m having these conversations with, that I’m getting information from saying, you know, another one of my friend’s friends has passed because of a fentanyl Percocet,” she stated. “Or I get an email from our DPD that shows an address that I’m quite aware of and it’s my son’s friend who has been poisoned. And this happened a year ago.”

Blackmon says there will have to be a centered means, with folks, city, county and state officers operating in combination, in addition to folks, colleges and regulation enforcement.

“We’re going to bring families together and have a really hard conversation about how to have these hard conversations with our youngsters. We’re going to focus on putting up ads. We’re going to put it out there everywhere we go because I do believe that when parents know what outcomes can happen from one pill, they will have these conversations,” Blackmon instructed us.

Blackmon says she additionally helps efforts to map the place overdoses are going down inside a city, area and even statewide.

Supporters of this sort of mapping say it may possibly alert officers when and the place unexpected spikes occur, tell coverage and assist enforcement.

But HIPAA (affected person privateness rules) considerations have averted the sharing of a few of that knowledge.

HB 3540, which is into consideration in Austin, would alleviate that drawback and make allowance the overdose mapping.

And as a result of time is of the essence when scuffling with overdoses, Blackmon says that real-time knowledge is very important.