Dallas City Council meeting canceled over network outage







DALLAS — City officers say the City of Dallas’ network has been restored as of four p.m. Wednesday.

The cost device for Dallas Water Utilities is reside, officers say, and 311 is absolutely operational with the cellular app, on-line portal and call strains again on-line.

- Advertisement - A network outage led to the Dallas City Council meeting to get canceled Wednesday, town officers mentioned.

Officials didn’t say when the meeting can be rescheduled. The subsequent town council meeting on the calendar is for April 26.

The network outage was once affecting maximum town departments, together with 311 and Dallas Water Utilities. 911 calls weren’t being impacted, in keeping with town officers.

- Advertisement - “The City’s IT Department and its managed network provider are aware of the issue and working diligently to resolve as quickly as possible,” town officers mentioned.





tale through Source link