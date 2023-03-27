Dallas Baptist pastor becomes her church’s first female reverend

“If God is going to call someone to ministry, I just have to believe nobody is going to stand in the way of that,” Rev. Victoria Robb Powers instructed WFAA.

DALLAS — As a female Baptist pastor in Texas, Rev. Victoria Robb Powers is aware of she’s a rarity.

- Advertisement - The newly put in senior pastor is Royal Lane Baptist Church’s first ever female senior pastor. Powers stated she’s the first within the DFW house, too.

“Yeah, there was pushback,” Powers instructed WFAA.

“I mean, I grew up in a domination that said women couldn’t be pastors,” she stated.

- Advertisement - Raised Southern Baptist, Powers stated she most effective noticed males hold forth as a bit of woman.

But now, as a girl, Powers proudly stands at the back of the pulpit herself.

“I love that I get to talk about the hope of life in the face of death,” Powers stated.

- Advertisement - “I love that I get to proclaim that God welcomes all people. I love to lead a church that not only tolerates difference but also celebrates difference.”

Royal Lane Baptist Church in Dallas put in Powers the similar week that the Southern Baptist Convention expelled its 2d greatest church for having a female pastor.

She instructed WFAA there are most effective 39 female Baptist pastors in Texas, in comparison to 1000’s of guys.

“If God is going to call someone to ministry, I just have to believe nobody is going to stand in the way of that, you know?” she stated.

Powers prays sharing her tale may encourage different ladies to evangelise.