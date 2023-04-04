Dallas And Collin Counties To Receive $22M To Fight Homelessness

Dallas and Collin counties will obtain $22 million to lend a hand in finishing homelessness. The quantity higher via 20% in annual investment from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

On March 28, 2023, HUD announced $2.8 billion in Continuum of Care (CoC) Competition Awards for 1000’s of homeless carrier and housing methods around the U.S. About $134 million is headed to greater than 230 methods throughout Texas.

“Helping people move into stable housing from temporary shelters and encampments on the streets is essential to ending homelessness,” stated HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in an legitimate observation. “Working with our local partners, these Continuum of Care program grants, deliver communities the resources they need. Together we can work toward a world where no one experiences the tragedy and indignity of homelessness.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, investment will move towards about 30 methods, together with hire renewals, speedy rehousing projects and everlasting supportive housing methods and services and products. Dallas and Collin counties will obtain extra federal investment than different counties for the reason that native homeless reaction device confirmed it could extra successfully rehouse folks and meet the desires of unhoused neighbors.

The All Neighbors Coalition, produced from over 130 native organizations eager about fixing homelessness in North Texas, will obtain the investment thru the once a year “continuum of care” program.

“This annual competitive funding process adds necessary financial capacity to our overall community, allowing us to further many of our system goals by providing housing and supportive services for our unhoused neighbors,” President and CEO of Housing Forward Joli Angel Robinson stated.

The annual investment awards construct on a $315 million package of sources that HUD awarded in January to lend a hand communities cope with homelessness. The awards will lend a hand in benefitting methods eager about fairness and evidence-based answers highlighted within the Biden administration’s federal plan to stop and finish homelessness.

“The Biden-Harris Administration plan sets a goal of reducing homelessness by 25% by 2025 and ultimately ending it,” a observation from HUD stated.

