The bulldog named Dak is the varsity’s latest live mascot, proceeding a decades-long custom.

DALLAS — It was once a different weekend for Dak Prescott as he returned to his alma mater and met the varsity’s latest live mascot, which is known as after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Last month, Mississippi State's athletics program introduced the continuation of a decades-long custom and printed its newest live bulldog mascot, Bully XXII aka Dak.

And this weekend, Prescott witnessed as Dak the bulldog took over the reins from the varsity’s retiring mascot, Jak, who were the face of the athletics program since 2015. The college has been the use of a live bulldog mascot since 1935.

The rite came about throughout halftime of Mississippi State’s spring soccer recreation on Saturday, April 15.

Dak the bulldog was once given the standard mascot harness with Dak the quarterback in attendance.

When the Dawgs come house 👊#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/ap4r20WFgt — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) April 15, 2023

“They’ve named the mascot after me, so I had to come back and see that… For the mascot of Mississippi State, of this university, to be named after me, it’s humbling. It’s something I hold very special me,” Prescott mentioned in a tale at the Mississippi State athletics website.

Prescott performed at Mississippi State from 2011 to 2015 and led the Bulldogs to 3 bowl video games from 2013 to 2015, together with this system’s first ever No. 1 rating in 2014. He would move directly to be decided on by way of the Cowboys within the fourth spherical of the 2016 NFL Draft and develop into the group’s franchise quarterback.