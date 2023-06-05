Dak Prescott And Dude Perfect Now Own Major League Pickleball Team

Recently, Frisco-based Dude Perfect made an funding within the Frisco workforce in Major League Pickleball (MLP), and now Dak Prescott has additionally joined as an proprietor of the franchise, expanding its price to $5 million. According to Dallas Innovates, Dude Perfect invested within the Frisco Clean Clause workforce, referred to as the Pandas, which is a pro-pickleball workforce that plays trick-shot movies and has 59 million YouTube subscribers.

Dude Perfect consists of Tyler “Beard” Toney, Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett “Purple Hoser” Hilbert, and Cody “Tall Guy” Jones. The staff is identified for its family-friendly sports activities trickshot movies that characteristic top-tier professional athletes and celebrities.

On June 1, 2023, Dude Perfect introduced that Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, is now one of the vital homeowners of the Pandas. Other notable buyers in MLP come with celebrities and athletes similar to LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jayson Tatum, and Magnus Carlsen.

According to Steve Kuhn, MLP’s founder, “It’s thrilling to add this collection of influential athletes and entertainers to Major League Pickleball’s team ownership groups. Their ability to reach young fans will be a key component in helping MLP and the sport of pickleball continue on our current rapid growth track.”

The Pandas will take part in an MLP match in San Clemente, California, starting on June 15, 2023.

